CM visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Technical Training Institute Flood Relief Camp in Bahawalnagar to review arrangements made for the flood-affected people residing there.

During her visit, she met parents of newborns at the camp, extended congratulations and offered heartfelt prayers for them. A baby boy born at the camp was named Nawaz Sharif and a baby girl was named Maryam.

The Chief Minister also inspected ‘Sanat Zar’ centre at relief camp, where she interacted warmly with the women engaged in sewing and embroidery work. She personally stitched fabric on a sewing machine and embroidered a cloth frame with a needle, expressing happiness over their skills. She also met flood-affected men and women and inquired them about various facilities being provided in the camp. She sat with women in the camp, showed affection to children and mingled with students in temporary classrooms. The children expressed rejoice upon meeting her and presented her pencil sketches.

The CM presented gift to women and children, visited patients admitted at temporary hospital and shared a meal with women and children at the camp’s dining area.

