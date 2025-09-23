BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

CM visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Technical Training Institute Flood Relief Camp in Bahawalnagar to review arrangements made for the flood-affected people residing there.

During her visit, she met parents of newborns at the camp, extended congratulations and offered heartfelt prayers for them. A baby boy born at the camp was named Nawaz Sharif and a baby girl was named Maryam.

The Chief Minister also inspected ‘Sanat Zar’ centre at relief camp, where she interacted warmly with the women engaged in sewing and embroidery work. She personally stitched fabric on a sewing machine and embroidered a cloth frame with a needle, expressing happiness over their skills. She also met flood-affected men and women and inquired them about various facilities being provided in the camp. She sat with women in the camp, showed affection to children and mingled with students in temporary classrooms. The children expressed rejoice upon meeting her and presented her pencil sketches.

The CM presented gift to women and children, visited patients admitted at temporary hospital and shared a meal with women and children at the camp’s dining area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif flood relief camp Bahawalnagar

Comments

200 characters

CM visits flood relief camp in Bahawalnagar

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories