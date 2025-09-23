Punjab CM inaugurates electro-bus service in Sahiwal

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the first modern and environmentally-friendly electro-bus service project in the history of Sahiwal by traveling on the bus. People in Sahiwal got excited on the arrival of Madam Chief Minister, as they gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to see her. They expressed a great joy at the start of electro bus service in Sahiwal. Thousands of youth continued walking alongside the electric bus, because due to crowd, the bus kept moving slowly at a snail’s pace.

People showered flower petals on Sahiwal electro bus, and praised Chief Minister with the slogans like “The light of success, the pride of people...Maryam Nawaz Sharif” and “Our hero...Maryam Nawaz Sharif.” They were also holding posters of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister reached venue of the event by riding an e-bus.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan briefed her about details of the e-bus project. He said,”16 electric buses will be operated in Sahiwal in the first phase. Electric buses will be operated in Sahiwal initially on 04 routes including Arifwala Bypass to Sarwar Chowk, Noor Shah to KFC Bypass, Farid Town to Yousafwala and from General Bus Stand to Kamir.” He added, “More than 25,000 passengers will travel on Sahiwal electric bus daily, and the fare for each stop has been fixed at Rs 20.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised that Sahiwal electric bus had been equipped with Wi-Fi, mobile charging and CCTV cameras. Separate compartment have been reserved for women in the bus, while charging station for electro-buses has also been established in Sahiwal.

