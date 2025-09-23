BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-23

Punjab CM inaugurates electro-bus service in Sahiwal

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the first modern and environmentally-friendly electro-bus service project in the history of Sahiwal by traveling on the bus. People in Sahiwal got excited on the arrival of Madam Chief Minister, as they gathered in large numbers on both sides of the road to see her. They expressed a great joy at the start of electro bus service in Sahiwal. Thousands of youth continued walking alongside the electric bus, because due to crowd, the bus kept moving slowly at a snail’s pace.

People showered flower petals on Sahiwal electro bus, and praised Chief Minister with the slogans like “The light of success, the pride of people...Maryam Nawaz Sharif” and “Our hero...Maryam Nawaz Sharif.” They were also holding posters of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister reached venue of the event by riding an e-bus.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan briefed her about details of the e-bus project. He said,”16 electric buses will be operated in Sahiwal in the first phase. Electric buses will be operated in Sahiwal initially on 04 routes including Arifwala Bypass to Sarwar Chowk, Noor Shah to KFC Bypass, Farid Town to Yousafwala and from General Bus Stand to Kamir.” He added, “More than 25,000 passengers will travel on Sahiwal electric bus daily, and the fare for each stop has been fixed at Rs 20.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was apprised that Sahiwal electric bus had been equipped with Wi-Fi, mobile charging and CCTV cameras. Separate compartment have been reserved for women in the bus, while charging station for electro-buses has also been established in Sahiwal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif electro bus service

Comments

200 characters

Punjab CM inaugurates electro-bus service in Sahiwal

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories