PMN & UNIDO announce Microfinance Conference in Karachi

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:42am

KARACHI: The Annual Microfinance Conference (AMC) is an annual feature, and its 9th edition is being held on Oct 7-9, 2025, in Karachi. The Annual Microfinance Conference 9 (AMC-9), themed “Renaissance of Microfinance”, is being organized jointly by the Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), in collaboration with UNIDO-PAIDAR.

It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, regulators including State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) & Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), development partners including World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB), and innovators, to collectively explore strategic pathways for revitalizing the sector and enhancing its role in inclusive and sustainable growth.

AMC-9 shall feature dynamic formats including keynote speeches by sector leaders and global experts, panel discussions exploring critical issues in policy, innovation, risk, and outreach, and provide opportunities for networking among key stakeholders in the financial inclusion arena.

Speaking about the upcoming conference here on Monday, Amir Khan, Chairman PMN and Ahsan Gaylani, UNIDO Representative emphasized that AMC-9 will serve as a national platform to not only reflect on the achievements and lessons of the past two decades, but to boldly re-imagine the future of microfinance in Pakistan. By embracing innovation, strengthening partnerships, and committing to inclusion, the sector can position itself as a catalyst for economic transformation, social justice, and sustainable development in the country.

Key thematic areas to be focused on the conference include agriculture and rural finance, climate risk and adaptation, women’s financial inclusion, importance of blended finance in promoting financial inclusion among SMEs and rural enterprises, integration between microfinance players and fintechs, and inclusive insurance.

The conference will include in-depth discussions for rejuvenating microfinance through inclusive, resilient, and digitally enabled strategies. It will reaffirm the role of blended finance as a vital instrument in supporting both microfinance and SMEs.

