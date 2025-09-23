CM meets envoys of Turkiye, Bangladesh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah held separate meetings with the newly appointed Consul General of Turkiye Ergül Kadak, and the newly appointed Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Sakib Sadakat, at CM House.

Welcoming both diplomats, the chief minister reaffirmed the Sindh government’s full support and emphasised the importance of strengthening relations with brotherly Muslim countries. During his meeting with Ergül Kadak, he highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong historical ties and stressed the need to further enhance bilateral trade. He briefed the Consul General about ongoing mega projects in Sindh, particularly in roads, energy, and water sectors, and invited Turkish investors to explore opportunities in public transport projects in Karachi, a city of over 21 million people.

The Turkish Consul General appreciated Karachi’s hospitality, calling it a “great city with loving people,” and expressed a keen interest in investment opportunities. It was agreed that the head of Sindh’s Investment Department would hold a follow-up meeting with the Turkish Consul General to discuss prospective projects.

In his meeting with Sakib Sadakat, the chief minister stated that Bangladesh and Pakistan are brotherly Muslim nations and emphasised the need to boost trade cooperation. Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanged views on Pakistan’s recent flood situation.

