CCP recovers over Rs1bn in fines through enforcement actions

Sohail Sarfraz Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has emerged as one of the country’s most proactive regulators, recovering over Rs 1 billion in fines through decisive enforcement actions against cartels, deceptive marketing and abuse of dominance. These recoveries represent not just regulatory victories but also tangible relief for millions of consumers and farmers across Pakistan.

In last two years, the CCP has intensified its efforts against collusion in critical sectors, including fertilizer, poultry hatcheries, consumer goods, real estate, flour mills and telecom. By exposing price manipulation and anti-competitive practices, the Commission has targeted conduct that burdened households and distorted markets.

One of the biggest breakthroughs came in the International Clearing House (ICH) case, where CCP recovered Rs 663 million from Long Distance International operators, including Rs 458 million from PTCL.

The Commission also imposed and recovered penalties of Rs 90 million on home appliance brands for anti-competitive conduct. In July, a fine of Rs 150 million was imposed on a multinational company for deceptive marketing of its product. CCP further collected a long-pending penalty of Rs 10 million from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for abusing its dominant position during the 2008 Haj season.

The enforcement drive has been accompanied by an unprecedented push to clear old cases.

