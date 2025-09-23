BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
Print 2025-09-23

BMW Group Middle East managing director visits Pakistan

Published 23 Sep, 2025

KARACHI: The Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East, Karim Christian Haririan, accompanied by Mahir Kaya, Regional Sales Manager BMW Group Middle East, visited Dewan Motors, the official importer of BMW vehicles in Pakistan, on an official trip.

The delegation was warmly received by Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui, Chairman of Yousuf Dewan Companies, along with Zaeem Ul Haque, Director Operations, BMW Dewan Motors Limited, and the senior management team.

The visit reaffirms the commitment of both companies to strengthening their enduring partnership of over two decades, a collaboration that has consistently introduced premium German engineering, innovation, and customer-focused services to the Pakistani market.

This milestone engagement not only celebrates 20 years of partnership but also sets the stage for future growth, enhanced customer experiences, and sustainable mobility solutions in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui stated: “For more than 20 years, Dewan Motors has been proud to bring BMW’s pioneering spirit and world-class vehicles to Pakistan. This collaboration continues to set new standards of luxury, technology, and mobility for our customers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

