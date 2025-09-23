Minister inaugurates new rake for railcar at Pindi station

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday formally inaugurated a new rake for the SubakKharam Railcar (104DN) at the Rawalpindi Railway Station, marking the start of modern facilities for passengers.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration ceremony, Abbasi said that Pakistan Railways was undergoing major reforms through modernization and international partnerships to improve travel services. He added that the replacement of rakes for four railcars operating on the Lahore–Rawalpindi route was underway, aimed at ensuring safer, more comfortable, and better-equipped journeys.

Outlining passenger-focused initiatives, the minister said quality meals, beverages, and comfortable environments are being provided across all train classes.

A new rail service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be launched in collaboration with the CDA, linking Margalla and Rawalpindi stations.

An interchange will be constructed near Margalla Railway Station on 9th Avenue to ease commuting. He further said that an electric bus service covering a 10-kilometer stretch between Rawalpindi Railway Station and ShibliChowk will be started in cooperation with the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

With the support of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Rawalpindi Railway Station is being upgraded into a “Safe and Smart Station,” to be completed by October 15.

Abbasi said that modern executive lounges, upgraded waiting areas, escalators, and free Wi-Fi would be introduced at stations, along with improved cleanliness standards.

He further announced that the Narowal section has been declared profitable and will be restored on October 25.Upgradation of 400 coaches will be completed by December 31, said the minister, adding that 60 newly built coaches from the Carriage Factory will also be inducted by December.

Reforms are underway in Shalimar Express, Awam Express, AllamaIqbal Express, and other trains, said the minister, adding that the process of upgrading running rooms for train drivers and staff has begun.

A modern “Safe and Secure System” using face and eye recognition will be introduced for passenger identification and safety. Highlighting broader partnerships, the minister said the agreement recently signed with Saudi Arabia was the result of the prime minister’s efforts and a source of good news for the nation. “This agreement will usher in a new era of cooperation and improvements across sectors, including railways, while also strengthening the economy,” he added.

