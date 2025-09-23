BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Markets Print 2025-09-23

Japan’s Nikkei ends higher

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei ended nearly 1 percent higher on Monday, rebounding after a volatile last session, as concerns eased over the impact of the Bank of Japan’s decision to sell its holdings of riskier assets.

The Nikkei share average climbed 0.99 percent to 45,493.66, while the broader Topix rose 0.49 percent to 3,163.17.

The BOJ said on Friday that it would sell its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at an annual pace of around 330 billion yen (USD2.23 billion), another move to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.

The Nikkei reversed its gains after the BOJ’s announcement on Friday to fall as much as 2 percent. It ended the session 0.57 percent lower. “Investors overreacted to the BOJ’s announcement. And today, the market is rebounding,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

The pace of BOJ sale of ETFs is slow, and the market just wondered why it turned so bearish on Friday, he said.

Japanese equities were also underpinned by Wall Street’s strength and optimism about new domestic policies, said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

