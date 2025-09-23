Medium-level flood at Kotri Barrage

KARACHI: Kotri Barrage came under medium-level flood pressure for the first time this season on Monday, while the upstream Guddu and Sukkur showed signs of easing to low levels, the Met Office has said.

It has announced that the prevailing monsoon season has withdrawn from most parts of the country, spurring mercury rise, it added. In line with the data recorded by the Met at 6:00am on September 22 placing inflows at Kotri at 364,041 cusecs, putting the barrage under strain and raising concern for areas downstream. By contrast, Guddu registered 260,309 cusecs and Sukkur 261,554 cusecs, both categorized as low-level floods. Officials said the easing upstream suggested some relief,

With the retreat of monsoon rains, hot and dry conditions are now forecast across much of the country. In flood-hit districts of Punjab and Sindh, the weather is also expected to remain dry, while northern regions may experience moderately comfortable nights despite warm days.

