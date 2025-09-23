BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-23

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 04, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 23 Sep, 2025 05:48am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 04, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.82    11.32
2-Week      10.81    11.31
1-Month     10.79    11.29
3-Month     10.81    11.06
6-Month     10.81    11.06
9-Month     10.78    11.28
1-Year      10.79    11.29
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KIBOR KIBOR rate

Comments

200 characters

Kibor interbank offered rates

Unilateral tariff concessions on 700 items sought from China

Defence agreement with Saudi Arabia: Govt agrees to brief Parliament

SC returns CPs of five IHC judges

Income derived from foreign currency account: Resident company doesn’t enjoy exemption: IHC

Shares carrying voting rights entitled to receive dividends: SECP

Taxpayers filing nil returns with zero payment: FBR hasn’t fully utilised data on Malomaat Portal of IRIS: AGP

Income tax returns: PTB urges Aurangzeb to extend deadline

Truck terminal along Northern Bypass: KPT seeks 600 acres of land from Sindh govt

Govt seeks extension in World Bank-supported health programme

Two hydropower projects: KOEN sending another team to garner support

Read more stories