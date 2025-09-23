Markets Print 2025-09-23
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 04, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.82 11.32
2-Week 10.81 11.31
1-Month 10.79 11.29
3-Month 10.81 11.06
6-Month 10.81 11.06
9-Month 10.78 11.28
1-Year 10.79 11.29
==========================
Data source: SBP
