BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kuwaiti oil production capacity reaches highest in more than 10 years

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 07:52pm

KUWAIT; Kuwait’s crude oil production capacity stands at 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd), oil minister Tariq Al-Roumi said in an interview with local newspaper Al Qabas, the highest assessment in more than 10 years.

The production capacities of OPEC+ member countries can be contentious because some members have pressed for higher output quotas, which are determined by each country’s capacity.

A former Kuwaiti oil minister said in 2023 that the country hopes to have a higher oil production quota when it ramps up capacity.

The United Arab Emirates, which secured a higher quota this year, is also among countries that have sought higher output, along with Iraq and Nigeria. Angola quit the producer group in 2024 after a disagreement over its production target.

Kuwait’s capacity peaked at 3.3 million bpd in 2010 before slipping below 3 million bpd. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) chief executive said in January that production capacity had exceeded 3 million bpd.

A KPC executive said in 2023 that Kuwait would reach 3.2 million bpd capacity by 2025 or 2026 as part of a broader plan to boost capacity to 4 million bpd by 2035.

Eight OPEC+ members agreed on September 7 to raise output by 137,000 bpd in October, continuing the group’s policy since April of gradually increasing production after years of cuts aimed at supporting the oil market.

Under the OPEC+ agreement, Kuwait plans to raise its oil production to 2.559 million bpd from October, Al-Roumi told Al Qabas.

OPEC+ based its decision on market developments, Al-Roumi said, noting that decisions to increase production can be paused or reversed.

“This ensures flexibility in decision-making,” he said, adding that the group’s monthly meetings allow it to respond quickly to market conditions.

The minister said he was optimistic about achieving balance in the oil market.

The International Energy Agency expects consumption to grow by 740,000 bpd in 2025 and by a further 700,000 bpd in 2026.

OPEC, meanwhile, expects demand to grow by 1.3 million bpd this year and 1.4 million bpd next year.

Al-Roumi said that global oil demand is rebounding. Crude inventories, meanwhile, have fallen below the five-year average, he added.

Crude Oil kuwait MENA Brent crude oil rates WTI crude oil Kuwaiti oil

Comments

200 characters

Kuwaiti oil production capacity reaches highest in more than 10 years

Pakistani rupee registers 32nd successive gain against US dollar

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case

AI to ‘eliminate all major diseases’ within 10 years, help early diagnosis

Gold prices hit fresh all-time high in Pakistan

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Read more stories