BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025
TSX edges higher as materials, gold shares rise

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 07:34pm

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, with gold mining and materials shares leading the gains, as investors were optimistic following last week’s rally and the Bank of Canada’s willingness to support the domestic economy.

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.2% at 29,821 points by 10:09 a.m. ET in choppy early trading after hitting an intraday high.

Data showed that raw materials prices fell 0.6% in August, while producer prices rose 0.5%, driven by higher prices of chemicals as well as meat, fish and poultry.

“One of the key factors continues to be the normalization of inflation and also interest rates, which we saw with the Wednesday 25-basis-point cut,” said Benjamin Jang, portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth Management.

“RMPI came out and it was expected to be down about a percent and it came down 60 basis points or so and I think that’s welcome.”

Gold mining and materials shares rose as the safe-haven asset hit a fresh record high, while silver rose to a 14-year peak.

Gold miners Aura Minerals Barrick Mining and Endeavour Mining added between 3.5% and 6.9%.

Silver miners Endeavour Silver and First Majestic Silver gained 8.2% and 7.5%, respectively.

Conversely, consumer staples were in the red, with specialty food products maker Premium Brands dropping 1.3%.

Among other stocks, planemaker Bombardier rose almost 4%, while other industrial stocks came under pressure.

The commodity-heavy index, which has benefitted from the rise in gold prices, is up 20.4% for the year, compared with the benchmark U.S. S&P 500’s 13.3% rise.

Domestic GDP data, due on Friday, will be in focus this week, with analysts expecting the Canadian economy to continue showing signs of weakness amid trade uncertainty.

