BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cocoa slumps to two-month low, coffee and sugar rise

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 05:29pm

LONDON: Cocoa futures on ICE fell to two-month lows on Monday with weak demand seen leading to a global surplus in the upcoming 2025/26 season, while coffee and sugar were higher.

Cocoa

London cocoa lost 1.8% to 4,967 pounds a metric ton by 1119 GMT after setting a two-month low of 4,964 pounds.

Dealers said the prospect of a substantial global surplus in the upcoming 2025/26 season (October/September) driven partly by weak demand was keeping the market on the defensive.

New York cocoa CCc2 was down 1.5% at $7,119 a ton after hitting a two-month low of $7,108.

Ecuador is on course to produce more than 650,000 metric tons of cocoa in the upcoming 2025/26 season and could surpass Ghana as the world’s second largest grower of the chocolate ingredient, the chairman of the country’s cocoa exporters association said.

Arabica coffee prices extend fall while raw sugar rises

Coffee

Arabica coffee KCc2 edged up 0.1% to $3.4650 per lb with the market stabilising after falling 12% last week.

Dealers said the market had been pressured by funds’ long liquidation against the backdrop of rains in Brazil which may aid the outlook for next year’s crop.

Robusta coffee gained 3.1% to $4,262 a ton with the market rebounding after falling by 10% last week.

Sugar

Raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.5% to 15.54 cents per lb, edging away from a 2-1/2 month low of 15.16 cents set last week.

Dealers said favourable cane crop prospects for Asian producers including India and Thailand have put the market on the defensive.

White sugar was up 0.35% at $457.30 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar cocoa crop coffee crop Sugar prices Cocoa price Coffee price

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa slumps to two-month low, coffee and sugar rise

Pakistani rupee registers 32nd successive gain against US dollar

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs393,700 in Pakistan

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

Read more stories