BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump expected to approve TikTok deal via executive order later this week, WSJ reports

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 04:02pm

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to approve a deal for TikTok through an executive order, declaring that it satisfies the requirements of law later this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a senior White House official.

This would cap months of U.S.- China deliberations that underscored wider trade talks and solidify the timeline for a much-awaited deal to keep the popular short video app running in the U.S.

Trump has said that the United States and China have made progress on a deal requiring TikTok’s American assets to be transferred to U.S. owners from China’s ByteDance.

A deal would also stipulate that the TikTok algorithm is “secured, retrained and operated in the United States outside of ByteDance’s control,” Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a White House official

TikTok and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Trump and Xi make progress on TikTok deal, plan to meet in South Korea

Trump had said on Sunday that media mogul Lachlan Murdoch and business leaders Larry Ellison and Michael Dell would be involved as U.S. investors in a proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

Under the expected deal, TikTok’s U.S. assets would be majority-owned by American investors and operated in the United States by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a White House official.

Existing investors and a group of new U.S. backers that includes private-equity firm Silver Lake and cloud-computing firm Oracle would together own about 80% of the company, WSJ reported on Monday.

Reuters has reported that the agreement requires that all data on American users will be stored on U.S. cloud computing infrastructure run by Oracle.

A consortium of new investors including private-equity firm Silver Lake and Oracle would own roughly half of a new entity created to run TikTok in the U.S., the WSJ reported.

Existing investors such as trading firm Susquehanna International would hold about 30%, according to the report.

TikTok parent ByteDance’s stake would dip below 20%, Reuters has reported.

Donald Trump TikTok tiktok deal

Comments

200 characters

Trump expected to approve TikTok deal via executive order later this week, WSJ reports

Pakistani rupee registers 32nd successive gain against US dollar

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs393,700 in Pakistan

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Bestway Cement to enter Pakistan auto sector

Pakistan’s TOMCL seals $8.1mn beef export deal with UAE’s Gold Crest Trading

Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

Read more stories