Business & Finance

India plans minority stake sales in half a dozen state firms, official says

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 01:27pm
Photo: X/CNBC-TV18
Photo: X/CNBC-TV18

NEW DELHI: The Indian government is planning to sell minority stakes in about half a dozen state-run companies, divestment secretary Arunish Chawla told television channel CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

Chawla did not disclose which companies will be considered for the sale of stakes, but Reuters has previously reported that India has plans to sell shares in five public sector banks including UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

India also has to reduce its shareholding in the country’s largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India, to meet the market regulator’s minimum public shareholding norms.

Chawla said the government will make an initial public offering (IPO) of a state-run firm in the natural resources sector in the current financial year. The IPO could be of a state-run company or their subsidiaries, he added.

Chawla did not name the company, but ONGC and NHPC have been exploring listing of their green arms, ONGC Green Energy and NHPC Renewable Energy, respectively.

Minority stake sales and IPOs will help boost divestment proceeds for the government. India plans to raise 470 billion rupees through stake sales and asset monetisation in the current financial year through March 31, 2026.

India’s receipts from dividends it receives from public sector companies would exceed its projected target, Chawla said. India has estimated 690 billion rupees ($7.83 billion) through dividends from state-run firms in the current financial year.

