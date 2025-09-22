BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025
Markets

JGBs extend declines as bets for BOJ rate hike grow

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 10:42am

TOKYO: Japanese government bonds (JGBs) extended declines on Monday, with the two- and five-year yields hitting 17-year highs, as investors braced for a possible interest rate hike following hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan.

The two-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.93%, its highest level since June 2008. The five-year yield jumped 3.5 bps to 1.235%, its highest since July 2008.

Yields move inversely to prices.

Japanese bonds rally as yields near historic highs lure buyers

The BOJ kept its interest rate steady at its policy meeting that ended on Friday, but two board members voted against the decision, raising bets that the central bank could raise rates by the end of this year.

“Bets for a BOJ rate hike have strengthened after the policy meeting, which have pushed the yields higher,” said Miki Den, a senior Japan rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The yield curve flattened on Friday as concerns over fiscal health eased after Sanae Takaichi, a candidate for the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, toned down her appeal for government spending.

Swap rates indicated on Monday a 94.4% chance of the BOJ raising its policy rate by 25 bps to 0.75% in December.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 1.66%, its highest since July 2008.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 2.65%.

The 30-year yield rose 2.5 bps to 3.175%, while 40-year JGBs had not been traded, as of 0530 GMT.

