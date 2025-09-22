BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Japan’s Nikkei jumps as concerns over BOJ’s ETF sales recede

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 08:35am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped more than 1% on Monday, as concerns over the impact of the Bank of Japan’s decision to sell its holdings of riskier assets receded.

As of 0124 GMT, the Nikkei was up 1.4% at 45,675.92.

The broader Topix rose 0.9% to 3,175.71. At the two-day meeting that concluded on Friday, the BOJ announced that it would sell its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the market at an annual pace of around 330 billion yen ($2.23 billion), as part of the central bank’s efforts to phase out its massive monetary stimulus.

Japan’s Nikkei extends record run ahead of BOJ decision

On Friday, the Nikkei reversed early gains to fall as much as 2% shortly after the BOJ’s announcement, before ending the session 0.57% lower.

“Investors overreacted to the BOJ’s announcement of the sale of ETFs. And today, the market is rebounding from the decline,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“The pace of the BOJ’s sale of ETFs is slow, and the market just wondered why they turned so bearish on Friday,” he said.

Chip-related shares rose to provide the biggest boost to the Nikkei, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron rising 3.56% and 5%, respectively.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.14%.

On the other hand, technology investor SoftBank Group lost 0.44% to become the biggest drag for the Nikkei.

