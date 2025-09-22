BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds firm near record high as markets eye Fed policy signals

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 08:23am

Gold hovered near a record high on Monday as investors braced for a slew of speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and inflation data this week, after the central bank cut interest rates last week and signalled potential further easing.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $3,688.76 per ounce by 0217 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,707.40 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.5% to $3,723.70.

“Gold is back on the doorstep of the $3,700 level and new high watermarks could be hit this week if U.S. macro data continues to support the dovish Fed narrative,” KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer said.

Gold gains as Powell’s comments fuel rate cut hopes

Market focus has shifted to the release of the U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, on Friday.

“The combination of a dovish Fed and constant central bank buying is keeping momentum on the side of gold,” Waterer said.

At least a dozen Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, as markets look for further insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.

The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday while cautioning about persistent inflation, casting doubt over the pace of future easing.

New Fed Governor Stephen Miran on Friday defended himself as an independent policymaker after dissenting in favour of steep rate cuts at Wednesday’s policy meeting.

Investors are broadly expecting two more rate cuts this year — 25 bps each in October and December — with probabilities of 93% and 81%, respectively, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Bullion, which typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment, has risen more than 40% this year, driven by broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, central bank buying, and monetary policy easing.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $43.20 per ounce, hovering near a 14-year high. Platinum eased 0.4% to $1,398.40 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,150.75.

Gold Spot gold gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold holds firm near record high as markets eye Fed policy signals

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Read more stories