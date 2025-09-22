BML 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.5%)
BOP 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.86%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
CPHL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
DCL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
DGKC 246.51 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (0.79%)
FCCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.38%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
GCIL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 213.66 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (3.38%)
KEL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
MLCF 107.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
NBP 187.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PAEL 55.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
PIAHCLA 21.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
POWER 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PPL 190.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.36%)
PREMA 52.94 Increased By ▲ 4.81 (9.99%)
PRL 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PTC 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.9%)
SNGP 133.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.29%)
SSGC 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
TPLP 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 78.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.19%)
BR100 16,405 Increased By 92.5 (0.57%)
BR30 52,938 Increased By 579.1 (1.11%)
KSE100 158,781 Increased By 743.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 48,500 Increased By 249 (0.52%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices tick down as Iraq exports rise amid demand concerns

Reuters Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 08:38pm

HOUSTON: Oil prices edged lower on Monday as worries of an oversupply outweighed geopolitical tensions in Russia and the Middle East.

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 dipped 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.44 a barrel by 11.01 a.m. ET (15.01 GMT). Brent has traded between $65.50 and $69 a barrel since early August.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude contract for October expiring on Monday, was at $62.49 a barrel, down 19 cents, or 0.3%. The more actively traded second-month contract was down 26 cents, or 0.5%, at $62.12.

“Traders are back to focusing on a possibly over-supplied global oil market that is soon to come, unless the US & EU can agree on harsher tariffs on countries that purchase Russian crude,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, has increased oil exports under an OPEC+ agreement, state oil marketer SOMO said. It also expects September’s exports to range from 3.4 million to 3.45 million barrels per day.

Kuwait’s crude oil production capacity stands at 3.2 million barrels per day (bpd), oil minister Tariq Al-Roumi said in an interview with local newspaper Al Qabas, the highest assessment in more than 10 years.

U.S. equities, which often move in tandem with oil, dipped on Monday amid a visa crackdown and guesswork about the Fed’s next interest rate moves.

Federal Reserve officials cast doubt on Monday on the need for further rate cuts at a time when inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target and the job market remains near full employment. Lower borrowing costs typically boost oil demand.

Tensions rose in the Middle East over several Western nations recognising a Palestinian state as well as in Eastern Europe after Estonia said Russian fighter jets had entered its airspace without permission on Friday. But none of these developments resulted in an immediate oil supply disruption.

Brent and WTI settled down more than 1% on Friday to mark a slight decline last week as worries about large supplies and declining demand weighed on sentiment.

“The setup for the oil market is that global oil demand is set to taper off from Q3 to Q4 and again to Q1-26. At the same time production by OPEC+ is on a rising path,” said SEB analysts.

“The big question is of course if China will stockpile the increasing surplus or whether the oil price will be pushed lower into the 50ies. We believe the latter.”

Iraq has also given preliminary approval to a plan to resume pipeline oil exports from its semi-autonomous Kurdistan region through Turkey, sources told Reuters.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices tick down as Iraq exports rise amid demand concerns

PM Shehbaz departs London for UNGA session in New York

Pakistani rupee registers 32nd successive gain against US dollar

Economy: PM Shehbaz directs ministries to expedite actionable investment, trade projects

Pakistan’s power circular debt clocks in at Rs1.66tn

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti sentenced to 17 years in fake degree case

Supreme Court gives govt 45 days to grant appeal rights in military court cases

AI to ‘eliminate all major diseases’ within 10 years, help early diagnosis

Gold prices hit fresh all-time high in Pakistan

Pakistan’s JW Group establishes commercial vehicle JV with Robo.ai Inc

FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA

Read more stories