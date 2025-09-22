Repeated non-compliance: PM Shehbaz slams ministries, divisions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed dissatisfaction with ministries and divisions over their repeated failure to comply with his directions issued from time to time, sources told Business Recorder.

According to officials, the Prime Minister’s displeasure was formally conveyed by his Advisor, Dr Syed Tauqeer Hussain Shah, to the secretaries of all ministries and divisions.

While chairing a meeting on the “Implementation of Directives/Orders of the Prime Minister within Assigned Timelines,” the Prime Minister voiced serious concern over what he termed undue and unjustified delays in implementing decisions taken during various meetings.

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office will provide better public services, ensure transparency

In this context, the Prime Minister directed as follows: (i) all directives issued pursuant to meetings chaired by the Prime Minister must be implemented within the prescribed timelines. If an extension is unavoidable, the case must be submitted to the Prime Minister with cogent reasons before the expiry of the deadline ;(ii) beyond observing timelines, directives must be complied with in full, without dilution ; and (iii) responsibility for ensuring implementation shall rest with the concerned Minister, Secretary, or Head of Department/Organi-zation, as the case may be.

The instructions have been circulated to the Secretaries of Petroleum, Law and Justice, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Defence Production, Interior & Narcotics Control, Maritime Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Cabinet, Water Resources, Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Science and Technology, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Industries and Production, Power, Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Economic Affairs, Commerce, Railways, Establishment, and Information Technology & Telecom.

