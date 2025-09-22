BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

‘Early detection can transform lives of Alzheimer’s patients’

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for early detection and right treatment of Alzheimer's patients, health professionals called for raising awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

In this connection, Fatima Memorial Hospital (FMH) joins the global community in observing World Alzheimer’s Day. The FMH encourages everyone to participate in spreading awareness by sharing information, supporting caregivers, discussing memory health with loved ones, or advocating for improved care systems.

“We must continue to speak openly about dementia, support those affected, and empower caregivers with the knowledge and resources they need,” said Dr. Madiha Kanwal, Senior Registrar, Neurosurgery, Fatima Memorial Hospital.

“Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of ageing; it is a progressive degenerative condition of the brain," she said, adding: "Early diagnosis, medical treatment, and community support can significantly improve the quality of life for those affected and slow down the progression of the disease."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people worldwide are currently living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, a number that continues to rise steadily.

World Alzheimer’s Day serves as a critical reminder of the growing public health challenge these neurodegenerative conditions present, and the urgent need for increased understanding, compassion, and action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WHO Health professionals Alzheimer patients Fatima Memorial Hospital

Comments

200 characters

‘Early detection can transform lives of Alzheimer’s patients’

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories