‘Early detection can transform lives of Alzheimer’s patients’

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for early detection and right treatment of Alzheimer's patients, health professionals called for raising awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

In this connection, Fatima Memorial Hospital (FMH) joins the global community in observing World Alzheimer’s Day. The FMH encourages everyone to participate in spreading awareness by sharing information, supporting caregivers, discussing memory health with loved ones, or advocating for improved care systems.

“We must continue to speak openly about dementia, support those affected, and empower caregivers with the knowledge and resources they need,” said Dr. Madiha Kanwal, Senior Registrar, Neurosurgery, Fatima Memorial Hospital.

“Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of ageing; it is a progressive degenerative condition of the brain," she said, adding: "Early diagnosis, medical treatment, and community support can significantly improve the quality of life for those affected and slow down the progression of the disease."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people worldwide are currently living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, a number that continues to rise steadily.

World Alzheimer’s Day serves as a critical reminder of the growing public health challenge these neurodegenerative conditions present, and the urgent need for increased understanding, compassion, and action.

