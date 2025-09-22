Gandapur seeks data of DDP uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directed all Deputy Commissioners to submit data, including coordinates, of projects under the District Development Plan (DDP) within one week.

He also instructed that meetings of the District Development Committees be convened immediately to approve new development schemes. Once approved, tenders for these schemes should be issued without delay, and unnecessary hurdles in implementation must be avoided.

Gandapur emphasised that complete transparency and strict adherence to quality standards must be ensured in all development works. “There will be no compromise on merit or quality.”

Chairing a video-link meeting with all Deputy Commissioners of the province, he stressed that Deputy Commissioners must focus on improving service delivery and closely monitoring the progress of development projects. “Deputy Commissioners have been given full authority over development schemes, and with that authority also comes responsibility.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the provincial government has a clear policy on development projects, which must be implemented in letter and spirit. He added that public interest should remain the top priority in all such initiatives.

