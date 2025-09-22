BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Civil society moot expresses concern over child marriages

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

HYDERABAD: The civil society meeting in Mirpurkhas city expressed serious concerns about the increasing number of child marriages in each district of Sindh.

It said that efforts are required to implement laws that ensure the protection of children from harmful traditional practices, including child marriages.

Addressing the moot, Akram Khaskheli, president of Hari Welfare Association, said that in 2022, 22 cases of child marriages were reported in Sindh, including a few cases in Mirpukhas district.

He lamented that laws are prevailing, but their effective implementation is largely absent due to the absence of systems and mechanisms in place at the district level.

However, NGOs are trying to help the government in forming district forums to ensure watch of the child marriage issues. He added that such a district-level forum is formed with the help of the Awaz II project.

Zohaib Khanzada, Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, said, inaugurated the civil society District Forum, which is mandated to monitor the laws to ensure child protection and prevent early-age marriages in Mirpurkhas district.

He added that the District Forum can serve as a bridge between the community and government departments, and through this forum, it can be ensured that the voices of women, youth, minorities, and persons with disabilities are raised at the district level, and that practical efforts are made to resolve their issues.

Representatives of the Special Education Department Hassan Leghari said that harmful practices such as child marriage and violence against women can be eliminated through joint efforts. He said that such useful forums provide institutions and communities with an opportunity to work together for the protection and empowerment of the marginalised.

Minority leader Ghansham Das highlighted that the forum is an important platform for equality, harmony, and youth participation.

Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Manzoor Hussain also participated in the event of formation of district forum. They shared information about the facilities their departments provide to the public and assured cooperation in reaching more people with their services through the Aawaz II programme.

Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri, Farooq Hayat, Aslam Panhwer and Shahzado Malik also shared that the forum is a place for discussing the rights of vulnerable and marginalised groups. Speaking on the occasion, they said Aawaz II project has already initiated discourses around the rights of vulnerable and marginalized groups in the district.

Through this initiative, concrete work has started to empower such groups, especially focusing on child protection, prevention of child marriages, addressing violence against women, and promoting the rights and religious harmony.

At the end of the moot, Naeemuddin said that the District Forum will play a key role in the implementation of the Child Marriage Restraint Act, the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Act 2015, the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2013 and the Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act.

The program for the forum’s launch was attended by villagers, civil society members, religious and minority rights leaders, government officials, women, youth, and media representatives.

