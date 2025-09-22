5.918m driving licences issued during a year: Punjab Police

LAHORE: Punjab Police is continuously engaged in ensuring best public service delivery and enforcement of traffic laws, under which more than 5.918 million people have been issued driving licenses during the current year.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that over 8.924 million challans were issued for traffic violations, and fines amounting to more than Rs. 5.64 billion were imposed. A total of 258,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 22,895 were impounded at police stations, while 253 fitness certificates were seized.

Inspector General of Punjab Police said that operations against violators of traffic laws will continue. Crackdowns against overloading, over speeding, underage drivers, and one-way violations should be further intensified.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that citizens are also being provided training in 127 Driving Training Schools of Punjab Police. He further directed that effective measures should be taken for the recovery from defaulters of traffic challans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025