BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

5.918m driving licences issued during a year: Punjab Police

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Punjab Police is continuously engaged in ensuring best public service delivery and enforcement of traffic laws, under which more than 5.918 million people have been issued driving licenses during the current year.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that over 8.924 million challans were issued for traffic violations, and fines amounting to more than Rs. 5.64 billion were imposed. A total of 258,000 smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 22,895 were impounded at police stations, while 253 fitness certificates were seized.

Inspector General of Punjab Police said that operations against violators of traffic laws will continue. Crackdowns against overloading, over speeding, underage drivers, and one-way violations should be further intensified.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that citizens are also being provided training in 127 Driving Training Schools of Punjab Police. He further directed that effective measures should be taken for the recovery from defaulters of traffic challans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab police driving licences traffic violations traffic laws

Comments

200 characters

5.918m driving licences issued during a year: Punjab Police

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories