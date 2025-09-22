BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Zardari returns home after China visit

NNI Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari returned home on Sunday following his official visit to China, which included stops in Chengdu, Shanghai, Urumqi and Kashgar.

The multi-city tour featured high-level engagements with provincial leaderships, underscoring the depth of Pakistan’s ties with its closest strategic partner.

During his meetings, the President held detailed exchanges on Pakistan-China relations, the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the development of future economic and trade corridors. Talks also addressed regional peace, stability and enhanced cooperation, highlighting the broad spectrum of shared interests between the two countries.

The visit was marked by the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at deepening bilateral collaboration across various sectors. These agreements are seen as further strengthening Pakistan’s long-standing partnership with China, particularly in areas of infrastructure, connectivity and economic growth.

Earlier, at the Kashgar Laining International Airport, the president was seen off by CPC Party Secretary of Kashgar and Vice Governor of Xinjiang Nie Zhuang, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the president thanked the Chinese leadership for their hospitality and said that China’s progress, particularly in Xinjiang, under President Xi Jinping’s vision had been very impressive.

He expressed the desire that the two nations could travel by road for the purpose of tourism and trade.

Ambassadors from both the countries were also present on the occasion.

