Young cardiologists turn to AI for treatment of heart disease

LAHORE: Alarmed by the rising number of young Pakistanis falling victim to sudden heart attacks, a new generation of cardiologists has pledged to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the early detection and effective management of cardiovascular disease.

"Our goal is to prevent premature deaths by using AI to identify heart problems before they turn fatal and to improve treatment outcomes for patients already living with cardiovascular conditions," they said while speaking at the “Shark Tank Cardiology” event during the Pakistan Hypertension League (PHL) conference on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, experts said that globally, the use of AI in healthcare is transforming how diseases are diagnosed and treated, especially in cardiology. "The AI-driven imaging, predictive algorithms and data analysis tools are helping doctors detect heart problems at an earlier stage, personalise treatments, and reduce mortality," they said, adding: "If Pakistan invests in similar technologies, it can bridge gaps in its healthcare system, cut diagnostic delays, and bring lifesaving care within reach for millions."

On the occasion, three young cardiologists secured research grants worth Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 at the event, organized under the Pharmevo Research Forum (PRF).

The competition featured 10 research studies from across Pakistan, with the top three selected by a panel of senior cardiologists including Prof. Fawad Farooq of NICVD Karachi, Prof. Naseer Samore of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) Rawalpindi, and Prof Farhan Tayyab, consultant cardiologist at Kulsum International Hospital, Islamabad.

Dr Aamir Shahbaz of Shaikh Zaid Hospital, Lahore, received the top award for his research comparing two widely used medicines in heart attack patients undergoing stent procedures — ticagrelor and high-dose clopidogrel. His study, supported by AI in analyzing treatment outcomes, could help identify the most effective and affordable option for South Asian patients, potentially saving thousands of lives in emergencies.

Dr Deepa Ahuja of Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD), Larkana, won second place for her study comparing ultrasound-guided cannulation with the conventional palpation method for accessing the radial artery in cardiac procedures. By incorporating AI into imaging and data analysis, her findings may enhance precision, reduce complications, and make interventions safer and less painful for patients.

The third award went to Dr Amina Jawed Malik of Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, Sargodha, for her pioneering work on using AI in echocardiography to detect hidden heart dysfunction in patients with hypertension. Her study applies AI by automating advanced imaging analysis, allowing doctors to spot early heart damage that conventional tests often miss, opening doors to timely treatment and prevention.

The panel of judges praised the young researchers for focusing on practical solutions using modern technology. “This is a step in the right direction where young cardiologists are looking beyond routine practice and using research and innovation for the prevention and management of heart disease,” remarked Prof. Fawad Farooq.

The judges also lauded the Pharmevo Research Forum for supporting medical research with millions of rupees in grants. They stressed that instead of offering financial incentives to boost drug sales, pharmaceutical companies should invest in research and development to strengthen Pakistan’s fragile healthcare system.

Dr. Masood Javed, Director Digital Health and AI at Pharmevo, said their vision is to promote a culture of research in Pakistan’s healthcare sector. He pointed out that the company has long invested in healthy promotional activities such as publishing books for doctors and students, organizing poetry gatherings and book fairs for the medical community, and providing grants for innovative research. “Our aim is not just to sell medicines but to help create a healthier society,” he added.

