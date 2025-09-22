Christian prayer programmes held: Punjab Police remain on high alert

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police performed their duties on high alert during Christian worship and prayer programmes in churches across the province, including Lahore.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar had directed RPOs and DPOs to enhance security arrangements at churches. IG Punjab said that supervisory officers should personally check the security arrangements of churches and important places. Additional police contingents and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches. Dolphin Squad, PRU, and Elite Teams should ensure effective patrolling around churches. Police officers and personnel deployed on duty must remain extremely alert and keep a close watch on miscreants. Search and sweep operations around churches, Christian neighborhoods, and sensitive locations should continue.

IG Punjab further said that religious scholars, the Christian community, and members of peace committees should promote interfaith harmony.

