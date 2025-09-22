PSGPC members attend Nagar Kirtan procession held

LAHORE: Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with members of the PSGPC, attended the Nagar Kirtan procession held at Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on the second day of the 486th death anniversary commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

A large number of devotees from across Pakistan and abroad participated in the Nagar Kirtan, a traditional Sikh religious procession where Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji is carried with utmost reverence. The procession moved from the shrine towards the Kartarpur border terminal, resonating with devotional hymns (Kirtan), seva (selfless service), and the distribution of langar (community meals).

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that Kartarpur Sahib holds a unique spiritual significance for the Sikh community worldwide. Today’s Nagar Kirtan not only connects us to the eternal teachings of Baba Guru Nanak but also demonstrates the values of love, peace, and communal harmony.

The Pakistan government has always extended its full support to facilitate Sikh yatrees, and we remain committed to ensuring that Kartarpur continues to serve as a symbol of interfaith harmony. He expressed disappointment over the absence of Indian Sikh pilgrims due to visa denials by the Indian government. He urged New Delhi to review its stance and allow Sikh yatrees to travel freely to Kartarpur via the Kartarpur Corridor, saying:

Baba Guru Nanak belongs to the entire humanity. Restricting pilgrims from visiting Kartarpur Sahib is not just a denial of religious rights but also a violation of basic human values. We appeal to the Indian leadership to respect the sentiments of millions of Sikhs across the globe.

