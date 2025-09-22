Flood-hit families: PPP asks govt to provide financial aid through BISP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General, Muhammad Humayun Khan, has called on the federal government to provide immediate financial assistance to flood-affected families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He emphasised that BISP is a proven, transparent, and efficient mechanism capable of delivering direct support to the country’s most vulnerable populations.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Humayun Khan expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by recent torrential rains and floods, which have left hundreds of families homeless, destroyed agricultural lands, and disrupted sources of livelihood.

“In these critical times, the affected families are in desperate need of urgent support. BISP is the most reliable platform for ensuring swift and fair distribution of relief funds,” said Humayun Khan.

He urged the government to put aside political differences and act purely on humanitarian grounds, ensuring that relief efforts are carried out without delay or discrimination.

This is not the time for political point-scoring. It is a time for solidarity and action.

The government must mobilise all available resources to assist those in need through BISP’s transparent system,” he added.

Humayun Khan reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always championed the rights of the underprivileged, and stands in full solidarity with the flood-affected communities.

He assured that PPP will continue to raise its voice until comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures are implemented.

