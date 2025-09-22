BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

Flood-hit families: PPP asks govt to provide financial aid through BISP

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:17am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General, Muhammad Humayun Khan, has called on the federal government to provide immediate financial assistance to flood-affected families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He emphasised that BISP is a proven, transparent, and efficient mechanism capable of delivering direct support to the country’s most vulnerable populations.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Humayun Khan expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by recent torrential rains and floods, which have left hundreds of families homeless, destroyed agricultural lands, and disrupted sources of livelihood.

“In these critical times, the affected families are in desperate need of urgent support. BISP is the most reliable platform for ensuring swift and fair distribution of relief funds,” said Humayun Khan.

He urged the government to put aside political differences and act purely on humanitarian grounds, ensuring that relief efforts are carried out without delay or discrimination.

This is not the time for political point-scoring. It is a time for solidarity and action.

The government must mobilise all available resources to assist those in need through BISP’s transparent system,” he added.

Humayun Khan reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always championed the rights of the underprivileged, and stands in full solidarity with the flood-affected communities.

He assured that PPP will continue to raise its voice until comprehensive relief and rehabilitation measures are implemented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP floods BISP financial aid

Comments

200 characters

Flood-hit families: PPP asks govt to provide financial aid through BISP

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Read more stories