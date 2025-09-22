BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Militants in DI Khan: Murad hails forces for successful operation

Press Release Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:18am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday congratulated the security forces on the successful operation against Khawarij militants in Dera Ismail Khan, lauding their bravery and swift action.

The chief minister paid rich tribute to the forces for sending seven operatives of the Indian proxy network to hell. “Among the slain were three Afghan terrorists and two suicide bombers who were planning large-scale devastation,” he noted.

Murad said the timely action of the forces foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs. “The security forces carried out an effective operation, and such actions will continue until the elimination of the last terrorist,” he affirmed.

He further stated that cleansing the sacred soil of Pakistan from the menace of Khawarij is a mission of the entire nation. “Our brave soldiers, with the unwavering support of the people, are defeating terrorists,” he remarked.

The chief minister said the whole nation salutes the courage and valour of the security forces.

