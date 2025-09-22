BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
KP to launch cleanliness drive at tourist spots

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:19am

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is launching a comprehensive and integrated cleanliness programme aimed at restoring the natural beauty of all tourist destinations across the province.

Through modern systems of scientific waste disposal and recycling, the charm and splendor of these scenic valleys will once again be revitalized.

In this regard, the Chief Secretary has prepared a comprehensive ‘Good Governance Roadmap’ for tourist sites in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, placing top priority on cleanliness and eco-friendly measures.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology & Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has initiated multiple projects under this plan, starting with a pilot project in Galiyat.

As part of this initiative, a structured system of solid waste management will be introduced, ensuring systematic collection, safe disposal, and recycling of waste—transforming Galiyat into a tourist destination of international standards.

Secretary for Culture, Tourism, Archaeology & Museums, Dr Abdul Samad stated that additional tourist help desks and facilitation centers will be established at various sites, while additional washrooms and essential amenities will also be provided.

He further added that upon successful completion, this model will be gradually expanded to all tourist destinations in Malakand and Hazara divisions, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural beauty of the region, while creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities.

