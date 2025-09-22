KP business community hails SMDA

PESHAWAR: Members of the business community welcomed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and highlighted its economic impacts and prospects for enhancing mutual economic cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, business community extended congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir on a historic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, hailing it as a timely and historic step toward ensuring the collective security and dignity of the Muslim world.

Businessmen termed the pact as a milestone for economic, defence, as well as, enhancing Pakistan geopolitical and regional importance. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always shared historic and fraternal relations, which will now expand significantly under the new agreement, said Fazal Moqeem Khan, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He expressed hope that the much-reverberated Pakistan and Saudi Arabia defence pact throughout the Middle East, will foster economic cooperation and strengthen defence ties between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

SCCI chief said: “this landmark agreement reaffirms the deep-rooted ties of faith, friendship, and fraternity that bind our two brotherly nations.”

He stressed the need for formation of a conglomerate to further enhance economic cooperation between Muslim countries.

He said that the growing strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would foster development, prosperity, and expanded commercial activity throughout the wider region.

He urged Pakistan’s business community to proactively engage with Saudi counterparts to fully capitalize on these prospects. “This agreement is not just a defense pact but the dawn of a new chapter in Pakistan–Saudi brotherhood.”

