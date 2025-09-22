BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

‘Violation of SC verdict’: FTO orders action against IR officer

Recorder Report Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has ordered an investigation against Inland Revenue officer of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for openly violating the Supreme Court judgment in the Pakistan LNG case, while recovering taxes in blunt contempt of the apex court’s ruling, FBR’s own instructions, and the provisions of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

It is reliably learnt that notice under Section (u/s) 10(4) of the FTO Ordinance 2000 has been issued to Secretary Revenue Division and Chief Commissioner, ordering them to submit para-wise comments/ reply duly signed by the concerned Commissioner to the allegations contained in the complaint.

Even after 10 years period, the case related to the blockage of refunds of a corporate taxpayer falling under the jurisdiction of Islamabad by tax employees despite clear directions of the appellate tribunal inland revenue (ATIR), FTO and President of Pakistan.

Talking to Business Recorder, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt accused that “the planned contemptuous moves by some tax employees represent the worst kind of corrupt practices.”

Referring to a case, tax lawyer said that the order passed by ACIR under Section 170(4) is nothing but “a fraud on the statute, deception, and a blatant attempt to undermine the lawful authority of the FTO, President, and the Supreme Court in 2025 SCP 267, wherein the High Court judgment 2022 126 TAX 584 has already been confirmed to halt state-sponsored robbery attempts by some tax officers”.

Surprisingly, the concerned official deliberately also ignored the binding FBR Circular dated 07.02.2024, in violation of the law enacted by Parliament under Section 40 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 read with Rule 71 of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006. Tax recovery is not meant to be a ‘grab and go’ process. Even coercive recovery measures must follow a proper and fair procedure. Tax authorities should not act as penalizing agencies, but as institutions of the State tasked with facilitating compliance through clarity, transparency, and procedural propriety. Coercive recovery is bound by law and rules and must work within this framework. This behaviour, Waheed Shahzad added, is backed by the “internal understanding that a tax employee can do no wrong.

The FTO has been requested to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the delinquent officials to restore taxpayer confidence and ensure that rule of law is not trampled by arbitrary administrative highhandedness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC FBR FTO SC verdict Inland Revenue Officer

Comments

200 characters

‘Violation of SC verdict’: FTO orders action against IR officer

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: CM Punjab

Read more stories