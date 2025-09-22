Seven Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in DIK

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan, eliminating seven terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy group ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out following confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area.

Security personnel successfully targeted the hideout, resulting in the deaths of seven terrorists. “During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly seven Indian sponsored khwarij including three Afghan National khwarij and two suicide bombers were killed.”

It further confirmed that a cache of arms and explosives was recovered from the possession of the militants who were killed. The individuals were said to be involved in various terrorist activities across the region, posing a significant threat to security and stability.

The ISPR statement said Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

It added that clearance and sanitisation operations are under way to eliminate any remaining militants in the area. Security forces reiterated their commitment to continue such actions until the complete eradication of Indian-backed terrorism from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation against Fitnat-ul-Khawarij terrorists in the Kolachi area.

In his statement, he commended the forces for eliminating seven terrorists during the operation and said the entire nation stands firmly with its defenders in the ongoing war against terrorism.

He reiterated the government’s unwavering resolve to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country, declaring that such elements would never be allowed to destabilize Pakistan’s peace and security.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the professionalism and bravery of the security forces in the operation.

Referring to the militants as “Indian-backed terrorists,” the minister praised the forces for once again foiling the nefarious designs of Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He saluted the troops for bringing seven of these terrorists “to a tragic end” and reaffirmed that the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its protectors.

Naqvi said the security forces once again foiled the nefarious designs of militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saluting them for sending seven extremists to their “humiliating end.”

He added that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces, valuing their achievements, and warned that militants will find no place to hide anywhere.