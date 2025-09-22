Secy reviews work to preserve Lahore heritage sites

LAHORE: Secretary Tourism, Archaeology & Museums, Department Punjab Dr Ehsan Bhutta highlighted the government’s transformative initiatives for heritage preservation and tourism development, driven by the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

During a comprehensive visit to Lahore’s historic landmarks and ongoing projects, including Summit Minar, St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Sher Singh Baradari, and the proposed Theme Park and Bus Terminal in Harbanspura, Dr Bhutta underscored the importance of these endeavours in promoting Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and boosting the tourism industry.

He was accompanied by Managing Director TDCP and other senior officials.

During the visit of Summit Minar at Assembly Chowk, Secretary Tourism was given a comprehensive briefing on its restoration plan. Officials informed that, for the first time since 1974, the project is now being executed in collaboration with the NESPAK. The design prepared under the guidance of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan and Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, has been finalised and work will begin soon.

Dr Bhutta also reviewed the restoration plan of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and directed that all possible resources be utilized to restore the church to its original form. Members of the Christian community expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Government and the Department of Archaeology for undertaking this important initiative.

Dr Bhutta further inspected the ongoing restoration work at Sher Singh Baradari and Samadhi, where repairs of the roof, flooring, frescoes, and glazed title work are being carried out in their original style.

Secretary further directed LWMC to ensure permanent waste management in the area. Briefings were also given on a proposed 50-kanal Family Theme Park and a modern bus terminal in Harbanspura.

Officials highlighted that the state of the art terminal will facilitate double-decker buses and coasters. Dr Ehsan Bhutta instructed the preparation of an eco friendly design with a detailed plan to be submitted within a week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025