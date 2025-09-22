BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

Secy reviews work to preserve Lahore heritage sites

Safdar Rasheed Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

LAHORE: Secretary Tourism, Archaeology & Museums, Department Punjab Dr Ehsan Bhutta highlighted the government’s transformative initiatives for heritage preservation and tourism development, driven by the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.

During a comprehensive visit to Lahore’s historic landmarks and ongoing projects, including Summit Minar, St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Sher Singh Baradari, and the proposed Theme Park and Bus Terminal in Harbanspura, Dr Bhutta underscored the importance of these endeavours in promoting Punjab’s rich cultural heritage and boosting the tourism industry.

He was accompanied by Managing Director TDCP and other senior officials.

During the visit of Summit Minar at Assembly Chowk, Secretary Tourism was given a comprehensive briefing on its restoration plan. Officials informed that, for the first time since 1974, the project is now being executed in collaboration with the NESPAK. The design prepared under the guidance of Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan and Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, has been finalised and work will begin soon.

Dr Bhutta also reviewed the restoration plan of St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and directed that all possible resources be utilized to restore the church to its original form. Members of the Christian community expressed their gratitude to the Punjab Government and the Department of Archaeology for undertaking this important initiative.

Dr Bhutta further inspected the ongoing restoration work at Sher Singh Baradari and Samadhi, where repairs of the roof, flooring, frescoes, and glazed title work are being carried out in their original style.

Secretary further directed LWMC to ensure permanent waste management in the area. Briefings were also given on a proposed 50-kanal Family Theme Park and a modern bus terminal in Harbanspura.

Officials highlighted that the state of the art terminal will facilitate double-decker buses and coasters. Dr Ehsan Bhutta instructed the preparation of an eco friendly design with a detailed plan to be submitted within a week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Aurangzeb TDCP Dr Ehsan Bhutta Lahore heritage sites

Comments

200 characters

Secy reviews work to preserve Lahore heritage sites

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories