Pakistan’s image at global level has clearly improved: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: “The political, defense, and economic successes achieved through the collaboration of political and military leadership have enabled Pakistan to decide its own future. During the tenure of the current government, the country and the nation have heard new good news and Pakistan’s image at the global level has also clearly improved”.

This was stated by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan while addressing a representative meeting of the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday.

He said that when he visited the Faisalabad Chamber in 2017-18, there were no road problems, no WASA problems, and no other problems in the city of Faisalabad. The country was moving towards improvement, but unfortunately, after this, the country was pushed towards bankruptcy.

He said that we got a government for a short period under the PDM, but all this time was spent on improving the economy and as a result we had to go into the IMF program. He said that despite the wishes of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the implementation of the business community’s suggestions has been delayed.

He mentioned the occasions when Pakistan emerged as a prestigious country on the global stage. He said that the first occasion came on May 28, 1998, when Pakistan became the world’s first Islamic power by carrying out six blasts in response to five blasts by India.

The second opportunity came between April 22 and May 11 of this year when Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India and the world also recognized our stance and achievements. He said that this was possible because Pakistan’s military and political leadership were united.

He said that the third opportunity came on September 17, 2025 when a historic defence agreement was signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He urged the business community to demonstrate Pakistan’s economic strength to the world through transparency in business dealings, in which he stands with them.

He also inaugurated the groundbreaking of the chamber’s new plot at FIEDMC, the renovation of the chamber’s existing building, and the inauguration of NADRA’s office at the chamber. Rana Sanaullah Khan also answered questions from journalists and the business community and said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had allocated a large amount of money for Faisalabad in the Punjab Annual Development Program, but it had to be cut due to the floods. He said that there has been no work on construction and repair of roads and infrastructure for the last 6 to 7 years. He assured to discuss with the chief minister and Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique regarding the establishment of a cancer hospital in Faisalabad.

Earlier, while welcoming Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan and other guests, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rehan Naseem Bharara congratulated the prime minister, his entire team and the Field Marshal on the defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He demanded that Expo Centre and a new airport be constructed in Faisalabad on priority basis, while cargo handling be allowed in the existing airport.

He said that Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has given in-principle approval to expand the Faisalabad-Pindi Bhattian Motorway from 4 to 6 lanes, which he wanted to officially announce during his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, but could not come due to the recent floods.

Group Head Mian Muhammad Idrees supported the demands presented by the President Chamber and congratulated Rana Sanaullah Khan on being elected as a senator with a huge majority.

During this time, Rana Sanaullah also inaugurated the real-time digitalization of the Faisalabad Chamber by pressing a button and assured that he is available at all times to resolve all the problems of the chamber, will not only immediately arrange for them to meet the Prime Minister or the heads of the relevant ministries, but will also use his full influence to resolve them.Finally, Mian Javed Iqbal thanked the guests and, along with Chamber President Rehan Naseem Bharara, presented the Faisalabad Chamber’s honorary shield to Senator Rana Sanaullah.

He also recorded his impressions in the Faisalabad Chamber’s guest book. Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal Khan, Mian Abdul Manan, Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed, Senior Vice President Qaiser Shams Gachha, Engineer Asim Munir, Sadaqat Lodhi, Bilal Jamil, Chaudhry Talat Mahmood, Ayub Aslam Manj, Nabil Yousaf, Yousaf Moti, Ashraf Mughal, Haji Muhammad Attaullah, Naveed Gulzar, Bao Akram and other business leaders were also present on the occasion.

