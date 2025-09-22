Malaysia HC visits factory in Karachi

KARACHI: Gamalux Oleochemicals Ltd hosted Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Islamabad, on an official visit to its factory in the North Western Industrial Zone, Port Qasim, Karachi,

The visit took place in conjunction with His Excellency’s participation in “Jom! Malaysia Chalo!,” an event hosted by the Malaysian Consulate General in Karachi

During his visit, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar toured the Gamalux Oleochemicals factory, where he was briefed on the company’s modern production facilities, sustainability initiatives, and contributions to Pakistan’s industrial development.

Accompanying Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, along with other representatives.

The official visit underscored Malaysia and Pakistan’s shared vision for enhancing bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the oleochemical and manufacturing sectors.

Usman Ahmed, CEO & Managing Director of Gamalux Group and Acting Chairman of the Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council, expressed his appreciation, noting: “We are deeply honored by the visit of Ambassador Dato’ Azhar. His presence, together with the Consul General and distinguished delegates, reflects the importance of Malaysia–Pakistan economic cooperation and opens new avenues for industrial partnerships and sustainable growth.”

Ambassador Dato’ Azhar engaged with company leadership on strategic initiatives and investment opportunities.

