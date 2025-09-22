BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-22

Malaysia HC visits factory in Karachi

Press Release Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: Gamalux Oleochemicals Ltd hosted Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia in Islamabad, on an official visit to its factory in the North Western Industrial Zone, Port Qasim, Karachi,

The visit took place in conjunction with His Excellency’s participation in “Jom! Malaysia Chalo!,” an event hosted by the Malaysian Consulate General in Karachi

During his visit, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar toured the Gamalux Oleochemicals factory, where he was briefed on the company’s modern production facilities, sustainability initiatives, and contributions to Pakistan’s industrial development.

Accompanying Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, along with other representatives.

The official visit underscored Malaysia and Pakistan’s shared vision for enhancing bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the oleochemical and manufacturing sectors.

Usman Ahmed, CEO & Managing Director of Gamalux Group and Acting Chairman of the Malaysia-Pakistan Business Council, expressed his appreciation, noting: “We are deeply honored by the visit of Ambassador Dato’ Azhar. His presence, together with the Consul General and distinguished delegates, reflects the importance of Malaysia–Pakistan economic cooperation and opens new avenues for industrial partnerships and sustainable growth.”

Ambassador Dato’ Azhar engaged with company leadership on strategic initiatives and investment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Gamalux Oleochemicals Ltd

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia HC visits factory in Karachi

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories