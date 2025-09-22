Mutual Defence Agreement: More Muslim nations should be included: PDP

KARACHI: Terming the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia a historic event, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday suggested that more Muslim and Arab nations should be included in this pact to further widen its scope.

He said after the signing of SMDA some quarters are concerned that this agreement might be used against Iran or some other countries. He said even Iran should be included in the orbit of this agreement so that the misconceptions about this treaty being specific against Iran or any other countries could be removed. He said that in fact the whole Muslim world urgently needs a stronger defence umbrella, and Pakistan is fully capable of supplying it in the best manner. He said not only Pakistan and Saudi Arabia but also Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Yemen, Gulf nations and other Muslim countries should join the SMDA, or such other self defence alliances as per their particular needs.

Altaf Shakoor said indeed the Muslim countries should have a strong political block like the European Union (EU) and a defence block like NATO. He said the formation of new regional and international blocks are popular now and the Muslim nations must exercise such options for safeguarding their own interests. He said a mutual currency like Euro and a visa-free structure on the pattern of EU amongst the Muslim nations is an overdue.

He said the resources-rich Gulf nations should open their doors for the workforce of populated Muslim countries like Pakistan for rapid economic growth. He said the platform of OIC should be given a much wider scope so that it serves as a potent power to safeguard the interests of Muslim countries. He said a common defence force of the Muslim nations is the need of hour to cope with growing external threats facing the Muslim world.

