Retail market: prices of kitchen items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items like flour, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, pulses, vegetables and others remained high in the retail market, according to a weekly-market survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey noted the price of sugar remained stable in the open market as available at Rs190-200/kg whereas prices of cooking oil/ghee of various brands and quality also remained unchanged.

Similarly, no significant further decrease was witnessed in prices of flour in open and wholesale markets as a 20-kg bag was available at Rs1700 against the price of Rs2000 while a decrease Rs1000 per 80-kg bag also witnessed, according to the survey. However, it was noticed that wheat flour and other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

Similarly, the retail price of tomato was slightly dropped as being sold Rs100-120 against the price of Rs150-160 per kilogram in the previous week whereas onion was being sold at Rs100 per kilogram against the price of Rs70-80/kg in the previous week. Ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs600/kg and Rs200 and Rs300/kg respectively. The survey noted green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg. Lemon is being sold at Rs400 per kilogram in the retail market, the survey said.

On the other hand, prices of other veggie remained sky-high in the open market. Peas was being sold at Rs200 per kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/kilo, ladyfinger Rs100-150 and Rs200/ kilo, Arvi Rs150-200/ kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100-120/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs70/ kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/ kg in the retail market, the survey said.

Similarly, prices of live chicken/meat remained high in the retail market, while the price of farm eggs being sold at Rs300-320 per dozen. Cow meat without bone was available at Rs1100 and cow meat with bone is being sold at Rs1000 per kilogramme against the official rates announced by local authorities. Mutton beef was being sold from Rs2500 to Rs3000/kg in the open market, the survey added.

Buyers say prices of food grains, especially those which were daily use items in the kitchen, were beyond their purchasing power.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025