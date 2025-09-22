BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-22

China’s yuan holds steady

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday, even as the central bank set its midpoint at a more than three-week low, with investors waiting on leads from a potentially crucial phone call between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies.

Trade relations between Washington and Beijing have long been one of the key factors influencing the yuan’s value and market sentiment over the past few years, and the call due later in the session could affect the outlook of the Chinese currency.

A framework agreement to switch short-video app TikTok to US-controlled ownership will be confirmed in the call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, while talks about a trade truce is also expected on the agenda.

“Trump and Xi will hold a call tonight, which is expected to formalize an agreement on TikTok and signal a possible easing of trade tensions,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX & credit strategist at DBS.

As of 0404 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.02 percent higher at 7.1117 per dollar, while its offshore counterpart was down about 0.01 percent in Asian trade to 7.1101.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1128 per dollar, its weakest since August 26 and 46 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1174. The spot yuan is allowed to trade 2 percent either side of the fixed midpoint each day.

Yuan China’s yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan holds steady

Repeated non-compliance: PM slams ministries, divisions

95pc builders, developers avail amnesty scheme sans compliance

Economic strength: Significance of unity highlighted

Salaried class: WHT collection boosted by higher tax rates: AGP

PM to lead delegation at 80th UNGA session

Need stressed for proper utilisation of remittances

KP govt launches initiative to equip youth with digital skills

Upgradation works of Islamabad-Murree Expressway: Federal minister irked by delays

US decision on Chabahar port big setback for India: Masood

Teams mobilised to save Jalalpur Pirwala: minister

Read more stories