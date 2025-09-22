BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-22

Canadian dollar extends weekly gain

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar clawed back some earlier declines against its US counterpart on Friday, as preliminary domestic data for August retail sales supported the view that the economy could avoid a second straight quarterly decline.

The loonie was trading 0.1 percent higher at 1.3775 per US dollar, or 72.60 US cents, after moving in a range of 1.3769 to 1.3825. For the week, the currency was up 0.5 percent.

Canadian retail sales fell 0.8 percent in July, matching expectations, but an advance reading for August showed sales rebounding by 1 percent.

“We’re seeing some CAD buying coming in today on, I think, mainly the better Canadian data,” said Erik Bregar, director, FX and precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull.

“If you were short CAD coming into today off the Fed meeting, then maybe you covered your shorts.”

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve signaled little urgency to lower borrowing costs quickly as it cut interest rates for the first time this year. The Bank of Canada also eased on Wednesday and said it would be ready to cut again if risks to the economy increased in the coming months.

“Despite ongoing trade uncertainty and further weakening in the labour market, the economy looks to be on track for a modest recovery to start the third quarter,” Shelly Kaushik, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. The US dollar extended its rebound since Wednesday against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil settled 1.4 percent lower at USD62.68 a barrel on worries about large supplies. Oil is one of Canada’s major exports.

Canadian bond yields moved higher across the curve. The 10-year was up 2.2 basis points at 3.208 percent, after hitting a four-month low on Wednesday at 3.127 percent.

