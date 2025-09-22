BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Saudi bourse extends gains; Qatar and Egypt fall

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed higher on Sunday after the Saudi Central Bank matched the US Federal Reserve with a quarter percentage-point interest rate cut, while Qatar and Egypt slipped as traders cashed in profits from recent gains.

The Fed cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday and indicated that more cuts would follow as it responded to signs of weakness in the US jobs market.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.3 percent, consolidating three days of gains on energy-led buying.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco jumped 1.9 percent to a level last seen more than two months ago. Saudi Arabian Mining advanced more than 2 percent. MBC Group surged 10 percent, mirroring the previous session’s strength after its unit Istedamah Holding sold its entire stake in MBC to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Qatar’s benchmark index edged lower by 0.4 percent, ending a four-day winning streak with selling concentrated in energy and financial shares.

Qatar Islamic Bank declined nearly 2 percent, while Qatar Fuel slid 1 percent.

Crude - a key catalyst to Gulf economies - slipped on robust supply and weakening demand, with Brent crude futures settling at USD66.68 a barrel, down 76 cents, or 1.1 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index also finished the session 0.4 percent lower, hit by a 2 percent fall in Commercial International Bank.

Orascom Construction, however, jumped 3.7 percent for a third straight session after recently debuting its primary listing on Abu Dhabi’s main index, while retaining its secondary listing on the Egyptian exchange.

