Flood-hit areas: CM directs concerned to provide fodder

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s government has achieved a unique honor, as it has saved lives of not only humans, but also those of livestock.

She directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of fodder for animals in flood-affected areas, and took notice of news of fodder becoming expensive in flood-hit areas.

The CM was briefed by Provincial Minister for Livestock Ashiq Hussain Kirmani about livestock rescue in flood-affected areas.

He said, “4.7 million livestock were affected by flood across Punjab, 2.2 million were safely shifted to safe places, 500,000 were treated in flood-affected areas, and 2 million had been vaccinated.”

“So far, 824 livestock have been reported missing during the floods,” he added.

