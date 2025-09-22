BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Flood-hit areas: Roads repaired on CM Maryam’s orders

Published 22 Sep, 2025

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, roads have been repaired on an emergency basis in flood-affected areas of the province. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada, Communication Minister Sohaib Bharat and Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat started work on restoration of roads under their supervision.

Emergency teams are active filling roads and cracks in Alipur, while teams of the C&W department are working day and night to restore flood-affected roads as soon as possible. Heavy machinery is used to fill cracks caused by flood torrents. A temporary bridge built in Alipur has been opened for public, while construction of affected roads has started in Khairpur Sadat area.

The chief minister noted that a crack caused by flooding near Basti Desi had been filled alongwith a crack caused by flood in Kanwal Road and Basti Azeem Shah, whereas work of filling a crack on Mari Road, Azmatpur was in full swing. She said that a crack on Khairpur Sultanpur Road was filled and the road had been opened for public use.

