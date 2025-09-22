BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Pakistan-KSA defence agreement termed ‘historic milestone’

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2025 06:13am

KARACHI: Former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) and Convener of the Rice Standing Committee at the FPCCI, Rafiq Suleman, has hailed the recently signed defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as a historic milestone with far-reaching global implications.

Congratulating Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, the business communities of both nations, and their citizens, Suleman emphasized the importance of the pact. He noted that the agreement reflects a new era of cooperation, with Field Marshal Asim Munir playing a pivotal role in its realization.

“This defense pact is not only a strategic breakthrough but also a major step toward strengthening economic ties between the two brotherly nations,” he said. “It will positively impact the economy, enhance bilateral trade, and bring Pakistan and Saudi Arabia even closer on both diplomatic and commercial fronts.”

Suleman further stated that the agreement sends a powerful message to the international community and could pave the way for similar accords with other Gulf countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. “The Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement will instil a sense of security among Muslim nations and foster regional solidarity. It marks the beginning of new opportunities for Pakistan on the global stage,” he added.

Highlighting the economic prospects, Suleman said Pakistan now has a unique chance to expand its footprint in Saudi Arabia’s $240 billion market. He urged the Pakistani government to engage all sectors of the business community to capitalize on these emerging opportunities swiftly.

He also noted that the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan will be of strategic importance and is expected to further solidify ties and open new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

FPCCI Shahbaz Sharif REAP Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Field Marshal Asim Munir

