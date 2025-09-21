BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Relief operations intensify in flood-affected areas; more aid dispatched

BR Web Desk Published 21 Sep, 2025 02:09pm

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports that relief operations in Punjab’s flood-affected areas are ongoing at full pace, with additional aid being dispatched to assist those impacted.

According to the NDMA, about 1,000 tents have been delivered to the provincial PDMA (Punjab Disaster Management Authority) to assist victims in Khanewal.

From Sukkur, 670 tents shipped on 13 trucks are en route, and an additional 330 tents have been sent from the NDMA warehouse in Islamabad via five trucks.

Floods, rains and heatwaves in Pakistan: Over 300m early warnings issued digitally

In addition to tents, relief supplies include blankets, mosquito nets, water filtration units, quilts, folding beds, and 17 boats supplied to help in rescue and relief efforts.

So far, a total of 36,000 tents have been delivered for flood relief in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the NDMA has issued an urban flooding alert for Sindh province, warning residents and authorities to prepare for likely flooding due to ongoing rains and overflowing waterways.

