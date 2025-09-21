BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has sought a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs 320 million from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to pay salaries to the employees of the erstwhile Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), transferred to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

According to the Ministry of Interior, the Capital Development Authority has apprised that after the decision of the Federal Cabinet regarding the winding up of the Pakistan Public Works Department, responsibility for the repair and maintenance of buildings previously under the domain of Pak PWD has transferred to the Capital Development Authority.

Consequently, the staffers deployed in these buildings were also transferred to the CDA.

MoH&W, Pak PWD come under scrutiny after financial mismanagement flagged

In this regard, the Ministry of Interior & Narcotics Control had provided an amount of Rs. 320,091,000 to CDA for the last quarter during the Financial Year 2024 25 through a Technical Supplementary Grant.

These funds were specifically allocated for the disbursement of salaries to the said field staff for April, May, and June 2025.

The Ministry of Interior has further stated that the federal government has not allocated funds to the CDA under this head for the Financial Year 2025-26. Consequently, the CDA is unable to process the disbursement of salaries for the transferred staff unless the requisite funds are released by the Federal Government.

Moreover, CDA would only pay the salaries of the Pak PWD’s staff after it received funds from the federal government, and till one time, the fate of staff is ultimately decided by the federal government as far as their transfer is concerned.

The Finance Division, in its letter on September 9, 2025, has conveyed the concurrence to move a summary for Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs.320,091,000 to the CDA for payment of salary to the employees of the erstwhile PWD.

In view of the current situation, CDA has sought the release of funds amounting to Rs 320,091,000 under demand No. 6l-FC 21 M10 as Technical Supplementary Grant to ensure the timely disbursement of salaries to the transferred field staff for the months July to September 2025.

