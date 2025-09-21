BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-21

PPL COO to take charge of CEO and MD today

Wasim Iqbal Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s Chief Operating Officer Sikandar Ali Memon will take charge as CEO and Managing Director effective September 21, 2025.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has named Sikandar Ali Memon as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director following the conclusion of Imran Abbasy’s three-year tenure. The decision was announced after a board meeting held on September 19, 2025, with the appointment taking effect from September 21, 2025.

The company said in a statement that Memon, who has been serving as Chief Operating Officer since November 2023, will continue in the top role until his retirement or until a regular CEO is appointed. The board acknowledged Abbasy’s contributions, noting that he successfully completed his term with the company on September 20, 2025.

Memon brings more than three decades of international and domestic experience in oil and gas production. He has worked with major global energy companies, including British Petroleum (BP), Aramco, Petronas, Occidental Petroleum, and United Energy Pakistan (UEP). His career has spanned diverse regions, covering South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, where he has held senior technical and leadership roles.

Before joining PPL, Memon served as Head of Production Engineering and Technology at UEP, overseeing upstream production operations. Earlier, he worked as Manager Petroleum Engineering and Operations at ADNOC Group in the United Arab Emirates, Head of Technical Support Unit at Saudi Aramco, and Senior Production Technologist at Petronas in Malaysia. In Pakistan, he held the position of Senior Staff Engineer at BP.

Memon, a graduate in petroleum engineering from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Sindh, has also undertaken advanced training at the Petroleum Institute in Abu Dhabi. His background combines technical expertise with operational leadership, a skill set that industry experts say is increasingly vital as Pakistan struggles to reduce its reliance on imported LNG and boost indigenous resources.

In announcing his appointment, the PPL board expressed confidence in his leadership and extended good wishes to Abbasy, who steps down after completing his three-year term. The transition underscores continuity at the top of one of Pakistan’s most vital energy firms, as the industry navigates a challenging environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL Sikandar Ali Memon PPL COO PPL CEO and MD

Comments

200 characters

PPL COO to take charge of CEO and MD today

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

Read more stories