PPL COO to take charge of CEO and MD today

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has named Sikandar Ali Memon as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director following the conclusion of Imran Abbasy’s three-year tenure. The decision was announced after a board meeting held on September 19, 2025, with the appointment taking effect from September 21, 2025.

The company said in a statement that Memon, who has been serving as Chief Operating Officer since November 2023, will continue in the top role until his retirement or until a regular CEO is appointed. The board acknowledged Abbasy’s contributions, noting that he successfully completed his term with the company on September 20, 2025.

Memon brings more than three decades of international and domestic experience in oil and gas production. He has worked with major global energy companies, including British Petroleum (BP), Aramco, Petronas, Occidental Petroleum, and United Energy Pakistan (UEP). His career has spanned diverse regions, covering South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, where he has held senior technical and leadership roles.

Before joining PPL, Memon served as Head of Production Engineering and Technology at UEP, overseeing upstream production operations. Earlier, he worked as Manager Petroleum Engineering and Operations at ADNOC Group in the United Arab Emirates, Head of Technical Support Unit at Saudi Aramco, and Senior Production Technologist at Petronas in Malaysia. In Pakistan, he held the position of Senior Staff Engineer at BP.

Memon, a graduate in petroleum engineering from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Sindh, has also undertaken advanced training at the Petroleum Institute in Abu Dhabi. His background combines technical expertise with operational leadership, a skill set that industry experts say is increasingly vital as Pakistan struggles to reduce its reliance on imported LNG and boost indigenous resources.

In announcing his appointment, the PPL board expressed confidence in his leadership and extended good wishes to Abbasy, who steps down after completing his three-year term. The transition underscores continuity at the top of one of Pakistan’s most vital energy firms, as the industry navigates a challenging environment.

