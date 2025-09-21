CM for operationalising meat processing plant

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the concerned authorities to fully operationalize Model Meat Processing Plant and Training Centre by October 15, 2025.

He issued these directives during his surprise visit paid to the facility located on Charsadda Road on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art facility, built to international standards, was lying closed for the past eight months, with equipment worth millions of rupees sitting unused. The Chief Minister had had received complaints from various sources regarding the prolonged inactivity of the plant.

The CM warned that strict action would be taken against all responsible officials if the deadline was not met. He further instructed that the registration process for training at the center be initiated immediately, the model meat shop within the center be activated, and necessary measures be taken to launch international-standard certification programs.

He also ordered work to establish similar modern meat processing plants in other districts, encouraging private investment and public-private partnerships to ensure sustainable operations.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that public money had been spent on setting up the model plant, and its benefits must reach the people without delay.

He added that surprise inspections would also be carried out at other public service centers, and strict action would follow wherever service delivery was found unsatisfactory.

