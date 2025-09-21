‘Pakistan, China endured global changes for over 7 decades’

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Saturday organised the launch of its latest book titled Pakistan and China: Connecting at People’s Level.

The event featured remarks by Ambassador Masood Khalid, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to China; Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to China; Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, Senior Associate Professor at Bahria University; Dr. Sundus Mustaqeem, Assistant Professor at NUST; and Aiza Azam, Lecturer at Air University. Xu Hangtian, Minister-Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, was the guest of honour.

In his welcome remarks, Director General of the ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, called Pakistan-China relations ‘unique in inter-state relations,’ based on mutual respect, strategic mutual trust, and mutual support on core issues and interests.

He highlighted that this all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has endured regional and global changes for more than seven decades, and continues to serve as a positive factor for peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

Ambassador Soahil Mahmood emphasized that the launch of this book is both timely and significant. He stressed that while the CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative have reinforced economic and physical connectivity, the human and cultural connectivity will secure the relationship for future generations.

He pointed out that the book makes a valuable contribution by shedding light on public diplomacy, cultural exchanges, academic linkages, tourism, and soft power, areas that need to be systematically strengthened.

Referring to the recently adopted China-Pakistan Five-Year “Action Plan” (2025–29), Ambassador Soahil Mahmood noted that a full chapter has been devoted to people-to-people exchanges and cooperation. He said this reflects the recognition at the highest levels that sustained friendship rests on social, cultural, and academic linkages.

Looking ahead, he proposed that the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations in 2026 should be commemorated through special initiatives in these areas, with wider participation of the youth, students, artists, media professionals, and think-tanks.

He also proposed closer collaboration in benefiting from China’s immense expertise in the field of sports as well as in preservation of civilizational and cultural heritage. He concluded by stressing the importance of visa facilitation and enhanced air connectivity to foster deeper P2P links.

Ambassador Moin-ul-Haq underlined that Pakistan-China relations remain the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He highlighted the deep warmth and respect the Chinese people hold for Pakistan. He identified five priority areas for strengthening people-to-people ties: civilizational connections, cultural exchanges, economic partnerships, technological collaboration, and tourism.

He highlighted the role of initiatives such as Gandhara civilization exhibitions and the proposed establishment of joint IT parks in every province, as well as group tourism programs. He stressed that the forthcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026 provides an ideal opportunity to launch people-centric initiatives.

Dr. Hassan Daud Butt noted that the book coincides with the second phase of CPEC, characterized by deeper institutional and societal linkages.

He underlined that people-to-people interaction forms the backbone of sustainable partnerships and praised the book’s contribution in showcasing cultural, educational, and social dimensions, from student exchanges to maritime tourism. He said the findings align with President Xi Jinping’s Global Civilization Initiative and called for wider dissemination.

Xu Hangtian, echoing President Xi Jinping’s words, emphasized that people are the foundation of history and the future. He cited examples of solidarity between the two nations during Covid-19 and natural disasters, highlighting the resilience of the friendship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025